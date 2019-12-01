Santa’s arrival by rail bears mention of coming increase in cargo traffic

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. The biggest U.S. freight railroads appear ready to renew their push to reduce their crews to one-person from the current two-man operation used at major railroads now. Eight U.S. railroads have filed a federal lawsuit against the union that represents rail conductors to force the SMART union to negotiate about crew sizes during the next round of contract talks that starts in November. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

As Santa hauls gifts, up to 300,000 freight cars could soon haul a lot more

SAN ANGELO, TX – Santa’s arrival at the San Angelo Railway Museum brought joy again this year to the children and families in attendance. In addition to the excitement and photo ops, the arrival of Santa brought up the pending expansion of cargo train service through San Angelo.

“I don’t know if people know that the rail line is going to be expanding as soon as they clear the security for the international bridge,” said railway museum manager Karl Kujawa. “I was told that there would be as many as 300,000 freight cars coming across that bridge from Mexico, eventually.”

As that project progresses we’ll work to bring you timely updates. The railway museum also hosted the Shop Small Event where local vendor booths were set up.