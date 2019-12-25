Santa Claus visits KLST News at Noon

After his long trip around the world to deliver presents to all the children, Santa makes one last stop by the KLST studio to talk with Jay Martin about his trip before heading back to the North Pole.

More Stories for you

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, December 25th

Good morning and Merry Christmas Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Local Concho Valley…

• Out-the-door Forecast for Wednesday, December 25th

Temperatures will start in the cooler side on this Christmas Morning, with most of the Concho Valley in the low-to-mid…

• Christmas Eve Sunset in the Concho Valley

Santa is on his way around the world, delivering presents to all the good boys and girls tonight. Night has now fallen…

• KLST Weather Forecast; December 24, 2019

A very warm Christmas Eve with a high temperature of 78 recorded in the city of San Angelo and we could see another…

• Yarn Junkies customers and friends unite to help those in need

SAN ANGELO, TX – Members of a San Angelo knitting group are quietly getting handmade scarves to people who need them to…

• Lily’s Pizza giving food to those in need Christmas Day

SAN ANGELO, TX – Lily’s Pizza located at 2424 Vanderventer Avenue is set to serve take out food on Christmas Day 2019…