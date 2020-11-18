Santa Claus is coming to town…and Sunset Mall!

SAN ANGELO, Texas -Santa Claus will arrive at Sunset Mall on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

There are a few changes due to COVID-19-related restrictions and guidelines.

“They really recommend that you make reservations beforehand and you can do that by going on our website and it will take you all through the links and you can make your reservations. They still will take walk ins the first hour and the last hour and if they’re not busy in between. This year, the kids will be siting on stools in front of Santa, everyone will be required to wear masks, and there will sanitizing all throughout the day,” Makenzie Ammons, Marketing Manager for Sunset Mall and the Mall of Abilene said.

To reserve your time, click here.

You can also follow Sunset Mall on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more about their giveaways.