Santa Claus arrived to San Angelo early during Heritage Park’s Christmas celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In downtown San Angelo Monday evening, Santa Claus arrived early at Heritage Park. He was accompanied by “Hank the Cowdog” and many others for the celebration.

Dozens gathered at the pocket park to take pictures with Santa and enjoy performances by the Promenade Square Dancers, the Twin Mountain Tonesmen and the San Angelo Choral Society.

This was the first time the relatively new park hosted the event that was free to the public.

“Our hope was to enhance the ambience and spirit of Christmas in San Angelo. We’ve had mostly caroling and our stars Santa and Hank,” said Candis Hicks, Heritage Park Educational & Historical Curator.

Hicks said next year the event will be bigger and better. They hope to add more musical guests at the park during the weeks leading up to the big celebration.