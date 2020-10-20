San Angelo’s School Board votes to retire the name of Robert E. Lee Middle School

Courtesy of San Angelo ISD:

San Angelo, Texas – San Angelo’s school board members voted this evening on the topic to change the retired name of Robert E. Lee Middle School. Before voting, the seven school board members allowed local residents to voice their opinions on whether they should keep the name of Lee Middle School or change it to a different name.

By a vote of six to one, the members of the San Angelo school board retired the name. The process leading up to the vote, took several months to review for names of the San Angleo ISD facilities.

More meetings are expected to occur in order to decide on the new name. More information on the new name will be given once released.