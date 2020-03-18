San Angelo’s Mayor asks for everyone’s help to stop the spread of COVID-19

San Angelo, Texas- Mayor Brenda Gunter is asking every person to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter released a statement today concerning the following:

“Protecting our citizens is the City of San Angelo’s number one priority right now. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world, it is crucial that we take steps to ensure the health of our community and the effectiveness of local health care providers.”

At this time, the Mayor is not asking businesses or restaurants to close. Rather, the Mayor is asking that people take extra precaution and use social distancing.

The Mayor is asking that people not gather in groups of 50 or more people, to stay home if they are sick, and to continue to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

The Mayor has also asked that people keep a distance of at least six feet apart in public. In addition to all of this, people are being asked to not hoard groceries, and to check on and help elderly neighbors.

Mayor Gunter added, “There are so many things you can do to help. It’s going to take everyone to put an end to the spread of this pandemic. We ask you to step up and play your part. Let’s not risk anything. Together we will get through this.”