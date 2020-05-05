San Angelo’s Leos Imports named the 2020 SBA District Office Family Owned Small Business of the Year

San Angelo, Texas– The Angelo State University Small Business Development Center has announced that Hector Leos of Leos Imports and his family have won the 2020 SBA Family Owned Small Business of the Year Award for the SBA San Antonio District.

The San Antonio District encompasses 55 counties and includes the cities of San Angelo, Austin, San Antonio, and Laredo. The ASU Small Business Development Center nominated Mr. Leos and his family for the award.

This award honors a family-owned and operated business who exhibits successful sales and profits has created employment opportunities and uses innovative or creative business methods that demonstrate the potential for long-term business success.

Hector’s parents started Leos Mexican Imports in 1999. In 2003, they were no longer able to manage the business due to family health issues. This is when Hector stepped in, purchased the inventory, and updated the business model to an online store.

Since then Hector has expanded Leos Imports’ online presence selling now on multiple marketplaces to many international customers. They also have established a local storefront to serve a regional customer base.

Alejandro Castañon, Certified Business Advisor at the ASU Small Business Development Center stated, “Leos imports has been part of the community for over two decades. As a prominent Hispanic business owner, Hector and his family have demonstrated valuable business acumen through his foresight in the digital e-commerce space”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic stress to the small business community, a physical award presentation will not be held until a later date.