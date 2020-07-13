San Angelo woman involved in fatal crash indicted for Criminally Negligent Homicide

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to court and jail records, Jasmine Burman, 29, was arrested in San Angelo, Texas on a warrant that was issued by Hockley County for two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide.

There are two indictments from the Hockley County’s District Attorney’s office regarding a car crash Burman was involved in. Both state that Burman was operating a vehicle in an improper manner, driving eastbound in a westbound lane, and caused the death of two people.

According to our sister stations in Lubbock, on August 7, 2019, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 84 between FM 597 at Anton city limits and FM 168 east of Anton. Officials at the scene said Burman, 28 at the time, was driving an SUV in the wrong lane when she hit a passenger car driven by Wendy Payne, 18.

Payne and her sister, 16, who was also in the car, died. Six other people were injured.