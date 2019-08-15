San Angelo woman arrested for narcotics distribution following street crimes division warrant operation

San Angelo, TX — Members of the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division (SCD) arrested 56-year-old Debbie Adkins for First Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 following a search of her residence.

SCD Investigators developed probable cause to believe Adkins, a San Angelo resident, was trafficking Methamphetamine in our community. A search warrant was issued by District Judge Carmen Dusek and was executed at a residence in the 500 block of East 18th Street.

Adkins was located inside the residence and detained during the search, where investigators located and seized approximately two ounces of suspected Methamphetamine, a quantity of narcotic distribution paraphernalia, and U.S. currency.

Members of the Department’s Patrol and Lake Divisions, Motors and K9 Units, and the Center for Tactical Medicine, assisted with today’s warrant operation.