San Angelo water bill late fees resume this month

San Angelo, Texas– After two months of no late fee charges on water bills, the City of San Angelo Water Utilities department will resume charging late fees on water bills.

Starting June 1, the Water Utilities department will begin charging a 15% late fee for late water bills. However, the department will not be disconnecting services for late payments in the month of June.

The department understands that this is a tough time for many customers and wants to assist those that may need help with their bill. Customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to call the Water Customer Service representatives at 325-657-4323 to set up a payment plan if necessary.

On July 1, the water department will return to the regular operating practice of disconnecting water service due to a non payment.

On May 14, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) voted to continue the suspension of disconnections for non-payment of water and sewer utilities regulated by the PUC. The PUC order only applies to Investor Owned Utilities residing outside the corporate limits of a municipality. The governing body of a municipality is responsible for making its own business decisions regarding the disconnection of service for non-payment during the COVID-19 crisis

The City is taking applications for rent/mortgage assistance (RMA) to help with COVID-19-related recovery by appointment only. Citizens wishing to read more about the program or obtain an application electronically can access the RMA guidelines, brochure and application at cosatx.us/chs.

For citizens without access to the internet, please call 325-655-0824 to set up an appointment with staff to either compete an application over the phone, pick up an application, or drop off an application at the Neighborhood & Family Services lobby at 52 W. College (North/WIC Entrance). Walk-ins without an appointmentwill not be accepted. Clients may be screened for COVID-19 upon entrance. Completed applications can be emailed to housing@cosatx.us.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo, Public Information Division