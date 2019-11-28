San Angelo VFW holds Thanksgiving dinner

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1815 held a community Thanksgiving dinner attended by members and their families. Close to 100 people attended the potluck style meal. The VFW provided four turkeys which were donated, and six hams in addition to what was brought by local residents.

“One thing you [have to] remember is, we are a veterans organization for the veterans,” said post commander Chuck Chapman. “A lot of these people here are young people, and old people. Maybe only have two people in the house, they can come here, they don’t have to worry about it. They’ve got their Thanksgiving dinner all ready for them.”

The non-profit organization which receives no state or federal support recently received a grant which they were also very excited about. “We have something to be very thankful for, we were awarded a grant from the Eva Tucker Foundation this week,” explained VFW club manager Janet Sheppard. “We will we be replacing all of our chairs and barstools in our dance hall.”

The grant from the Eva Tucker Foundation totalled roughly $7,000. The San Angelo VFW is turning 90 in April of 2020, and organizers say they want to make sure it continues to endure. For a full list of fundraisers and events you can stop by or check out their facebook page.