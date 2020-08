SAN ANGELO, Texas - Members of the community gathered today on Sherwood Way in front of Robert E. Lee Middle school around 9 A.M. San Angelo resident Debbie Cross organized the event in hopes to raise awareness for San Angelo ISD's push to change the name and the Rebel mascot of the middle school.

Robert E. Lee middle school has been established for more than 70 years within the community of San Angelo. Robert E. Lee was an American Confederate General during the Civil War. With recent events sparking protests and movements across the nation in regards to civil rights, many members of the community have voiced their concern with the school's name and mascot, citing that it is not culturally appropriate in 2020 and can be deemed offensive to students, parents and faculty of African American descent.