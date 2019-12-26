San Angelo Teen charged with Driving While Intoxicated after Police witness rollover crash on Christmas Morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just before 1:00 a.m. on December 25, 2019, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the report of a reckless driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of the 3600 block of North Bryant Boulevard.

Upon nearing the area, a San Angelo Police Patrol Officer observed a pickup truck traveling against oncoming traffic near the 2800 block. Soon after, the officer observed the truck leave the roadway and strike a light pole. The force of the collision caused the truck to roll several times before coming to rest on its roof.

The officer located the truck’s male driver unconscious and outside the truck. The man, later identified as 18-year-old Marcos Huerta Jr., had been ejected from the truck through the windshield. Huerta regained consciousness at the scene and was able to speak with officers and Fire Department Medics before his transport to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Following the field investigation and Huerta’s release from medical care, Huerta was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Tom Green County Jail.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

