San Angelo Symphony offering digital holiday concert access from home

SAN ANGELO, Texas – You can hear the sounds of the season from the safety of your own home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the San Angelo Symphony is offering the Annual Holiday POPS Concert online. Current symphony patrons as well as single ticket purchasers for the POPS Concert will receive an email with the link, viewable until midnight on December 13. Organizers say it’s important to continue these traditions in the face of all that’s going on.

“This entire year has been such a struggle I think for so many people in our community,” said San Angelo Symphony Executive Director Courtney Mahaffey. “Just because we’ve been somewhat isolated from families and friends and we’ve had to learn how to navigate in a different way that isn’t the norm. What we’re hoping is that through this performance, that it brings a bit of joy and hope to everyone in their homes and that it really kind of kicks off the festive spirit of the holiday season.”

The Holiday POPS Concert is not the only thing the San Angelo Symphony is doing to boost holiday morale. The symphony ambassadors program recently participated in the Second Annual Holiday in the Park caroling series hosted by Heritage Park. For more information on POPS Concert access, the ambassadors program or upcoming digital holiday shows visit the symphony online.