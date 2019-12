Becky Benes with the San Angelo Symphony Guild talks with Kristen about the upcoming Winter Wine and Whirl Event.

The San Angelo Symphony Guild will be hosting the Winter Wine & Whirl on January 18, 2020 at the historic Cactus Hotel! If you missed this party in 2019, you’ll have to catch up with us again in January 2020! Cocktail attire, live dance performance, delicious hors d’oeuvres, drinks, music and auctions to support symphonic music in the Concho Valley. We hope to see you then!