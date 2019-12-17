San Angelo Symphony Guild and ADACCV team up for Art, Recovery, and Music event for ADACCV’s new Journey Recovery Center

Paulette Schell with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley and Beth Mccrea with the San Angelo Symphony Guild tell us about the Art, Recovery, and Music (ARM) event on Saturday, January 11th to create “music guided art” for ADACCV’s new Journey Recovery Center.

Participants will learn about the power of art and music in the recovery process, and how art and music can relieve stress during the busy Christmas season. Participants will also learn about how to become involved with the Symphony Guild and about the programs of The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley. Space is limited.

For more information, please contact Paulette at 325-224-3481.The mission of the San Angelo Symphony Society is to foster and promote education, participation, appreciation of and financial support for San Angelo Symphony Orchestra and symphonic music in the Concho Valley. ADACCV’s mission is to save lives and create healthier communities.