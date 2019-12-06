San Angelo Symphony conducts “Music in Literature” program for elementary students

San Angelo Symphony conductor Hector Guzman and symphony musicians visited a San Angelo school for a special music and reading lesson Thursday.

They arrived at Santa Rita Elementary with their instruments for the “Music in Literature” program.

Guzman and musicians demonstrated what they do and also presented a musically-themed story to students.

The idea is to expose elementary age children to the wonders of music.

Ellen Myer is a symphony member.

“There are so many reasons that music is important. When you pair the written word with music, it lights up different parts of the brain. I’d say the simple answer is brain development. Everything we know about brain research and the way music fires neurons in the brain,” Myer says.

Teachers also utilize a music to literature program in classrooms that helps them incorporate components of the arts into core subjects including math, science, and social studies.