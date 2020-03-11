San Angelo state park hosts permian prehistoric hike

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo State park hosted their Hike to the Permian tracks event early this afternoon.

What makes this event unique is the fact there’s only three to four places in the world where you can find Permian tracks. San Angelo is believed to have the largest collection of Permian tracks. This hike was led by a park volunteer, where participants got the chance to appreciate prehistoric landmarks.

“I did not know these tracks were here,” Park superintendent Jim Cisneros said. “And then really that’s what we’re trying to do to try to get the publicity out and the word out that San Angelo has these wonderful tracks that are in your very own backyard.”

The San Angelo State Park will be hosting events for the rest of the week. For more information check out the park website. https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/san-angelo