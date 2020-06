San Angelo, Texas- According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department an individual at San Angelo State Park has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website says, “At this time, out of an abundance of caution, the park will close and will reopen for overnight and day use reservations on July 8, 2020.

Guests with overnight and day-use reservations through July 7, 2020, will be notified about refunds and reservation transfer options.”