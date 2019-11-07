San Angelo Schools Foundation Hosts Grants to Teachers

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019 the San Angelo Schools Foundation will host their annual Grants to Teachers Award Ceremony at the LeGrand Alumni Center on the campus of Angelo State University. The ceremony begins promptly at 4:30pm and will run until 5:30pm.

The San Angelo Schools Foundation (SASF) was created in 1986 to support innovative academic opportunities for the children of San Angelo Independent School District.

You are cordially invited to attend this event as the SASF partners with SAISD to help teachers bring excellence in education.

