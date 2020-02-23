San Angelo safari club international chapter hosted annual banquet

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Safari Club International chapter held their sixth annual chapter banquet this evening.

This chapter is ranked within the top ten in the nation, with their fundraiser within the top four where money is given back to S.C.I. headquarters. They’re advocates for conservation of animal rights as well as hunting rights. The banquet included a dinner, a silent auction, a live auction with a bucket raffle and some games. All of this was part of a big fundraiser for the San Angelo chapter alone.

“Our previous banquets we have gifted over $415,000 basically in the Concho Valley area,” San Angelo S.C.I. board member Alan McClain said. “Back to shooting sports for age groups…Angelo State University is a big recipient of our funds. So a lot of the money that we raised right here stays right here.”

For more information check out the San Angelo S.C.I. website. http://www.sanangelosci.com/