San Angelo Rotary Club Fall Golf Tournament

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday afternoon, the San Angelo Rotary Club gathered for their annual Fall Golf Tournament.

Over eighty ‘Rotarians’ gathered for lunch at the San Angelo Country Club and then made their way to the course to golf for a good cause.

All of the proceeds from today’s tournament will go towards scholarships the Rotary Club awards every year to at-risk students.

“We give the scholarship out every year. We give out 3 scholarships. We target kids who perhaps have challenges or are at-risk youth. Our goal is to help those kids that need an extra hand,” said Matt Lewis, who is a part of the San Angelo Rotary Club.

Lewis said scholarship recipients continue to receive the scholarship every year, as long as they stay in school and keep their grades up.