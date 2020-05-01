San Angelo restaurants and stores reopen after being closed for weeks

Not everybody is comfortable about getting out or businesses reopening

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Across San Angelo businesses and restaurants reopened after being closed for weeks.

“So we decided to start with the front patio. That’s 5 tables max and we’ll do that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Monday we’ll allow up to 31 people inside the building and the patio,” said Hannah Barfield, Assistant General Manager at Zero One Ale House.

Texas restaurants and stores were able to reopen May 1st with restrictions including only 25% of capacity.

“We stay masked the entire day, we have hand sanitizer at every computer station, we have disposable menus per the guidelines,” explained Barfield.

According to Barfield, while the loosened restrictions will allow Zero One Ale House to bring in more revenue, the restaurant will have to adjust.

“It was not as busy when we were just doing to-go orders. We were doing 10-15% of our normal sales, which was great and was able to keep us going. This will help us financially but we are spending more money on food because we’re bringing more menu items for favorites. With that comes costs. There’s risk of waste because there’s only a certain number of people that can be here at a time,” added Barfield.

For the first time in almost 6 weeks, lots of people were out on the streets of Downtown San Angelo. However, not everybody is comfortable about getting out or businesses reopening.

“I feel like if you don’t feel comfortable you don’t have to go out but people like me want to go out and socialize. It’s nice to be out in the community. It kind of feels somewhat normal, it’s obviously not but it feels good,” said Chloe Brassie, who was eating lunch at Zero One Ale House with her family.

While not all businesses are reopening, those that are are taking extra precautions to keep their employees and customers safe. Workers at Leos Imports are enforcing social distancing and keeping contact with customers to a minimum.

“Our employees have masks on and we ask customers to wear them as well if they can. We have stickers 6 feet apart at checkout, we are sanitizing after every customer, we have contactless payment. Our biggest priority is staying safe and healthy,” said Joanna Leos, Chief Creative Officer at the store.

Governor Abbott said if the virus remains contained, Phase 2 of the state’s reopening could begin May 18th. Until then, businesses will have to adjust.

“Retail to go went so well for us, we could still do curbside for customers that don’t feel comfortable coming in,” added Leos, “So far it’s been good, we’ve had a few customers and online we’ve been super busy. I think everyone’s happy that they can see everything in store and our new items, too.”

For now and until further notice, Leos Imports has changed their hours from 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Saturday and Zero One Ale House will be open every day from 11:00am to 9:00pm.

“I think we’re going to see highs and lows and I wonder what the fall is going to look like for us, I just don’t know,” said Barfield.