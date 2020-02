SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Texas voters will head to the polls March 3 to select their major party candidates for several statewide races and legislative seats. Today is the last day to register to vote in that election.

"It's gonna help insure that you are able to participate in the election. Of course, if you don't get registered by today and we can't find you registered and you can't vote a limited ballot, we won't be able to count your ballot. You are required to register thirty days before an election," said Vona Hudson, Elections Administrator for Tom Green County.