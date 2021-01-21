San Angelo Regional Airport will offer a new direct flight to Houston with an additional airline this spring

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KSAN)– The City of San Angelo announced that a second airline and direct flight to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) is coming to the San Angelo Regional Airport (SJT) this April.

“We needed to provide our citizens other options,” says San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter. The city strategized many different plans to get another airline and destination option for about ten years. “We’ve been seeking this flight for a long time, we know that we have direct ties into Houston, not just through our oil and gas industry but through several other businesses in San Angelo,” said Jeremy Valgardson the San Angelo Regional Airport Director.

Officials say the concern was that San Angelo citizens had to travel to other airports to find other destination options. As of right now the only direct connection flight travels to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) with American Airlines .

“We need a strong economic development base, and transportation is always the first step to securing a strong base, and a quality of life for the citizens in San Angelo,” Gunter said.

The new flights will be serviced through United Airlines and operated by SkyWest Airlines, Inc., which is contracted for two years. The agreement states the requested terms of a $1 million revenue guarantee.

“The citizens and the business community have constantly said we need a flight to Houston well, now’s your opportunity. Let’s show the airline that we support, and we back them.” Gunter said

Tickets are expected to go on sale February 2nd and the first flight on the 50-passenger CRJ200 regional jet is expected to take off April 21st.