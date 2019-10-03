San Angelo Regional Airport runways will be getting repairs

The project is made possible through a $1M grant from the FAA

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Regional Airport will begin working on a capital improvement plan in the next couple of weeks, where one of the three runways at the airport will be going through a “rejuvenation” process.

“We’re gonna rehab Runway-1836. It gets the most use at this airport,” said Airport Director, Jeremy Valgardson.

The project will consist of removing part of the surface, sealing cracks and then applying a new seal-coating.

“It helps improve the longevity of the runway. It’ll seal the runway so the water can’t get in and disturb the sub-grade. It’ll help the runway last longer,” explained Valgardson.

Airport officials hope there will be no impacts due to construction. The airport has a second runway that is long enough to handle the commercial airlines, so there will always be 1 or 2 runways open. The project is expected to be completed in about two months.

“30 days is gonna be on the runway, the other 30 days will be on the ramp. We’re gonna rehab some of the concrete slabs that the aircraft are parking on,” continued Valgardson.

“Because we have over 10,000 passengers that fly out of San Angelo a year, we get $1M from the FAA to help maintain and build some capital improvement project throughout the airport,” explained Valgardson.