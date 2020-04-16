San Angelo Regional Airport/Mathis Field to receive $1.2M in Coronavirus relief funds

by: Joshua Caves

WASHINGTON – San Angelo Regional Airport/Mathis Field was awarded a federal grant of $1,227,539 as economic relief following the economic distress caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation. You can read more about this grant here.

“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in San Angelo who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

