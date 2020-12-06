San Angelo Railway Museum hosts annual Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Today marked another edition of the railway museum of San Angelo’s Christmas tradition.
From 10am to 4pm the museum held their Santa’s Santa Fe celebration, with Claus himself riding up to the station on the front of a train. Bringing a little normalcy back to the lives of families in the Concho Valley amid the ongoing pandemic. Many in the crowd were wearing masks as Santa disembarked and prepared to take photos.
“One of the best things is people have been very careful about wearing masks,” San Angelo Railway Museum board member Linda Bond said. “Santa is not a young guy, and he’s in a vulnerable group so we don’t want to get Santa sick. So people have worn masks and socially distanced and we’ve had sanitizer everywhere and that’s really important in this time.”