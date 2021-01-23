San Angelo Railway Museum held Spanish tours in honor of Gregorio Gutierrez Saturday morning

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Railway Museum held tours all in Spanish in honor of Gregorio Gutierrez Saturday morning.

This event was sponsored by the Mexican-American Students Organization at Angelo State University. The ASU students involved were dressed in vintage costumes, portraying San Angelo residents in the 1910s. The tours went through the lobby, communication room, main hall and upstairs where participants got the glimpse of what life was like in the Concho Valley during those days.

“This event has been two months in the planning, we’ve talked about this since November,” ASU Association of Mexican-American Students recruitment of alumni chair Sarah Delgado said. “So it’s really cool to see it finally come to life today as we had the ceremony for Gergorio and just seeing all the works behind the scenes. It really is a big deal to have today and finally have the tours be a real thing because in Spanish, our community has about 42% Hispanic people.”

The tours lasted from 10am-4pm.