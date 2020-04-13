San Angelo Public Safety Communications celebrates Telecommunicators Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is celebrating the second full week of April (April 12-18) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

This weeklong event, established in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. 9-1-1 Dispatchers are truly the “First First Responders” in public safety.

The following businesses will be donating items throughout the week to show their appreciation for our local team of dispatchers:

HEB

Little Caesars

Nobilitea

To make this week more enjoyable, dispatchers are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team’s jersey and/or cap on Baseball Monday, Basketball Tuesday, Wacky Hat Wednesday, and Football Friday. On Thursday, Wall Brethren Church will be providing food items and on Friday, Public Safety Communications Lieutenant, Tim Pucci, will be providing eggplant casserole. Dispatchers are also encouraged to decorate their lockers in a unique way. On Friday, the winning locker will be selected and the winning dispatcher will receive a gift basket. Second and third place winners will receive a gift card.

If you would like more information about the events or if your business would like to contribute to the celebration, please contact Sergeant Chris Carpenter at (325) 653-4552.

