San Angelo Police seek help identifying suspects of two convenience store robberies





SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just before 5:00 A.M., an aggravated robbery occurred at the Stripes located at 1821 North Bryant Boulevard. Two unidentified men entered the store and while one of the men shoplifted, the second man went behind the counter and stole money from the register while displaying a weapon. No employees were injured. The suspects left the area possibly in a red or maroon-colored SUV.

The first man was described as possibly Hispanic, medium build, facial hair, bald, wearing red shoes, blue jeans, and a black hooded-sweatshirt with light-colored writing. The second suspect was described as being possibly Hispanic, with a chinstrap style beard and neck tattoos, wearing black pants, black shoes, a red baseball cap with a black brim, a light-colored shirt with thin horizontal stripes, and a dark hooded-vest with fur trim.

At approximately 6:15 A.M., an aggravated robbery occurred at the 7-11 located at 2202 North Chadbourne Street. One man entered the store and lingered for some time before he stole money from the register while displaying a weapon. No employees were injured.

While reviewing surveillance video, police identified the suspect wearing the dark hooded fur-trimmed vest from the previous robbery.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying and locating these two criminals before they strike again. You can help by sharing this release along with the surveillance photos and videos.

If you have information about the suspects’ identities and whereabouts, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 659-8016. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.