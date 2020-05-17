San Angelo Police respond to a shooting on East 23rd St.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday, May 16, 2020, at about 11:13PM, the San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in regards to a report of shots fired. Police units quickly responded and discovered that a shooting had taken place.

The incident occurred at a private gathering and early indications suggest this was an isolated event and the parties are acquaintances. At this time, police have nothing to suggest any active threats to local residents.

Officers contacted three victims and they were found to be two 33 year old males and one 21 year old male. The three victims were treated at an area hospital where two of the subjects are in stable condition and the third was treated and released from the emergency room. This is an ongoing investigation and our detectives are actively following leads on the case.

If you have information about this crime, please call police dispatch at (325) 657-4315 or send a direct message to the Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247, by texting the words “TIP SAPD” to 888777 (follow the prompts) or by calling San Angelo Crime Stoppers at 325-658-HELP 325-658-4357.