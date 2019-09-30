San Angelo Police respond to a call of “Shots Fired” on Bryant and W. 15th

Update (9/30/19 3:15 PM) – SAPD Press Release: Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are searching for two male suspects who reportedly shot towards a pedestrian from their moving vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Bryant Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed a white four-door passenger car was traveling westbound on West 15th, crossing North Bryant Boulevard, when the vehicle’s passenger started shooting in the direction of an 18-year-old man that was walking in the grassy median.

The man was not injured; however, one bullet made contact with a 2006 Ford F150 that was traveling northbound on North Bryant Blvd. The truck’s operator, a 45-year-old San Angelo resident, was not injured.

Investigators believe the shooting incident was not random and that the 18-year-old pedestrian was the intended target.

If you have information about the suspects’ identities and whereabouts, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264 or send a direct message to the Department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SanAngeloPoliceDepartment.

To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

San Angelo, Texas – Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are conducting a follow-up investigation to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of North Bryant Blvd. All lanes of southbound traffic from W. 17th to W. 15th as well as eastbound and westbound traffic on W. 15th from MLK to Hudson Street will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours. More information will be released when it becomes available.



The time of dispatch was around 8:30 a.m.

Source: San Angelo Police Department