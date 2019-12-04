San Angelo Police Officers Grow Beards for Good Cause

SAN ANGELO, TX – If you recently encountered a San Angelo Police Officer with excessive facial hair, the break from the Department’s policy for grooming standards was authorized and encouraged by Police Chief Frank Carter.

During the month of November, San Angelo Police Department Officers participated in the United Way’s “Beards United” fundraising campaign.

San Angelo Police raised $700 during the campaign, exceeding their $500 goal. Although most of the participants were male, some female officers solicited donations to aid the event.

Monies raised will go to the United Way of the Concho Valley to fund nineteen local programs that fight for the health, education, and financial stability of all people in the Concho Valley.

Last year, the United Way of the Concho Valley helped over 40K local people.