San Angelo Police Officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to deserving families

Friday San Angelo police officers put together meal boxes at the original

H-E-B.

And Saturday, they were back to pick up and deliver those boxes to families in need for their Thanksgiving Meal Delivery program.

It’s part of their way to give back during the holiday season.



Children and families that won’t be able to have a Thanksgiving a meal are selected within San Angelo ISD by at-risk coordinators and counselors, and those schools give that list to Officer Raymond Francis.

“It’s awesome. Every person I contact and deliver the letters to during this time have all been in shock. And it’s not like embarrassment shock, it’s just the shock that someone’s trying to help them, and you know, we care about our community. We want to do the right thing for them,” Francis explained.

The Thanksgiving Meal Delivery program also works in conjunction with

SAPD’S “Blue Santa Shop with a Cop” program in December.