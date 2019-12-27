San Angelo Police investigating shots fired, deadly conduct on Live Oak Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police are conducting a shots fired and deadly conduct investigation in the 1900 block of Live Oak Street.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, December 27.

“Several rounds were fired toward a residence and a vehicle,” Public Information Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox said.

SAPD is asking for help from the public. They are requesting any surveillance footage from people who live near the area of the 1900 block of Live Oak. They also ask that if you witnessed any suspicious activity to call call (325) 657-4315. You can also submit tips online and can remain anonymous by going to http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by texting: TIP SAPD to 888777 and following the prompts.

SAPD says more information will be released as it becomes available.