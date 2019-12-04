San Angelo Police Investigate Deadly Conduct in North San Angelo Neighborhood

December 4, 2019 — San Angelo Police are searching for suspects involved in an early morning drive-by shooting that occurred in North San Angelo.

Just after 2:00 a.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to the unit block of East 37th Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a residence and vehicle that had been shot multiple times. No injuries were reported.

If you have information about the incident or suspect(s) involved or surveillance video from the area, please call Detective Anderson at (325) 659-8012. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department