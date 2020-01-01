San Angelo Police Investigate Convenience Store Robbery

SAN ANGELO, Texas (December 30, 2019) – San Angelo Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Allsup’s located at 4301 South College Hills Boulevard.

The incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m.

A black male in his late teens to early twenties entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the store and possibly left the area in a dark-colored vehicle driven by another person.

No one was injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the suspect(s) identity or whereabouts please contact (325) 657-4315.

To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777and follow the prompts.