San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division seizes over five pounds of methamphetamine

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Pursuant to the ongoing investigation of narcotics trafficking in and around San Angelo, members of the Department’s Street Crimes Division seized approximately two and one-half (2.5) kilos of Methamphetamine from a location in northeast San Angelo on Friday, January 10, 2020.

In addition to the narcotics, SCD Investigators seized two firearms and approximately $5,400.00 in U.S. currency.

The investigation is ongoing and details are being withheld due to pending Federal Indictments.

The Department’s Patrol Division, K9 Unit, and our DEA partners across the State assisted with Friday’s operation.

