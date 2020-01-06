San Angelo Police Department: Shooting investigation underway, victim is a 33-year-old man

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the 3500 block of Grape Creek Road.

Dispatch got the call around 1 p.m., according to SAPD. Officers found a 33-year-old man lying in a driveway. They say he had several wounds from gunshots and other injuries from an apparent assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police say his injuries are non-life threatening. The victim was first located by a nearby construction crew that told police they heard cries for help. One of them gave the victim first aid until paramedics arrived.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.