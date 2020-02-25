San Angelo Police Department searching for woman with multiple warrants

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department are searching for Lillian “Star” Marie Talavera, age 20 who has two active warrants for Felony Debit/Credit Card Abuse as well as other misdemeanor warrants. Talavera is 5’03”, 140 lbs., Brown/Brown, wears glasses and has distinctive tattoos on her chest. Last known vehicle: Gray Hyundai Sonata, partial plate MZD12.

If you know her whereabouts, send a DM to https://www.facebook.com/SanAngeloPoliceDepartment/ or call police dispatch at (325) 657-4315. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

More Stories for you

• Getting to know your District 72 State Representative Candidates: Lynette Lucas

A questionnaire was sent to Republican candidate, Lynette Lucas, in lieu of an on-camera interview at this time. These…

• Remarkable Women: Veteran Jennifer Rubio co-founded nonprofit to help combat veterans cope with PTSD and other trauma related issues

Born in Del Rio and raised in El Paso, Jennifer Rubio joined the military as soon as she graduated high sc…

• Kayla Robinson talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about STEM Conference 2020

Kayla Robinson with Girls Scout of Central Texas talks with Kristen about their upcoming STEM Conference held on…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Tuesday, February 25th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Tuesday, February 25th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural and…

• KLST AM Forecast: Tuesday, February 25th

Temperatures for today and tomorrow will be cool and windy as compared to yesterday, with highs reaching the upper 50s…