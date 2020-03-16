San Angelo Police Department postpones Civil Service Exam

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On March 16, 2020, the San Angelo Police Department announced they will postpone the Civil Service Exam after considering ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

The original testing date was March 20, 2020 but now the test will be given on May 8, 2020.

This means the deadline for applications to take the test is also extended to April 30, 2020. Applicants can turn those in until 5 p.m. on that date. Applications may be turned into the Human Resources Department inside of City Hall located at 72 W. College Avenue, Room 201.

To apply online visit the City’s website.

For additional information about joining the SAPD team visit http://bit.ly/JoinTheSAPDTeam or contact our recruiting officer, Sgt. Tim Coffman, at (325) 481-2709 or by email at tim.coffman@sanangelopolice.org.