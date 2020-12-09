San Angelo Police Department investigates East 21 Street shooting

San Angelo, Texas (December 8)- On Monday, December 7, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 21st Street for the report of a shooting.

The victim, a 39-year-old San Angelo woman, was transported to a nearby hospital by private vehicle for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The incident occurred at a residence located in the 1100 block of East 21st Street. Based on evidence located at the residence, investigators believe the incident was targeted and not a random act of violence.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release.

