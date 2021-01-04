San Angelo Police Department Civil Service Exam postponed, application deadline extended

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in San Angelo, the Police Department Civil Service Exam scheduled for January 8th has been postponed until sometime in February. The deadline for applications for the Police Recruit Examination for the San Angelo Police Department has been extended until February 16th at 5 p.m.

Are you looking for a career that is challenging and rewarding? A career that requires high levels of professionalism, honesty, integrity, and a sense of community? If so, then becoming an police officer with the San Angelo Police Department may be the career for you.

The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for our next Civil Service Examination. If you are interested in obtaining more information about becoming an officer with the San Angelo Police Department, please contact our recruiting officer at 325-481-2709.

You can obtain an application on the San Angelo Police Department website (www.sanangelopolice.org) or you can obtain an application in person at either the San Angelo Police Community Services Division located at the City Hall Annex (301 W. Beauregard Ave, Suite #205) or at the City of San Angelo Human Resource Office located on the second floor of City Hall.

