San Angelo Police: Citizens detain suspected vehicle thief after crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department says that several citizens detained an alleged car thief on June 22, 2020.

Police say they got a call about a car crash in the 1800 block of North Bryant Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and was on top of it when officers arrived.

The officers were given more information about the situation as they were traveling to the crash. The officers were told that the vehicle was recently stolen and the suspect was attempting to run away from the scene.

When officers arrived, they saw the citizens detaining the suspect later identified as 31-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle found that a 34-year-old man left his vehicle unlocked and running when he went into a store. He then saw Rodriguez get into his vehicle and attempted to stop Rodriguez by opening up the driver’s side door and turning the key into the off position. However, police say Rodriguez then drove off dragging the victim along the pavement. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Rodriguez was charged with Robbery and also had a warrant for Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility.