San Angelo Police Arrest Club El Patron Drive-by Shooting Suspect

San Angelo, TX — Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have charged 18-year-old Anthony Rodriguez with four counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon in connection with an early morning drive-by shooting outside Club El Patron.

Police were dispatched to the bar located on South Chadbourne Street around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a drive-by shooting with multiple victims. Three victims located at the scene received first aid by officers and citizens before they were transported to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. A fourth victim who was shot in the shoulder was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle prior to officer arrival.

Two of the male victims, ages 21, were treated and later released but a 22-year-old female and a 22-year-old male required emergency surgery and are reportedly in stable condition.

Shortly after the investigation began, responding officers received information that the suspect was at a residence located in the 700 block of Era Street. Officers converged on the home and subsequently took Rodriguez into custody without incident.

Following Rodriguez’s arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence on Era. Four firearms were located and seized — one gun was confirmed to be stolen.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that prior to the shooting; Rodriguez was driving in the parking lot when he collided with two parked vehicles. When bystanders alerted Rodriguez to his actions, Rodriguez responded with gunfire.

Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.