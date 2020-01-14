San Angelo Patrol Officer Locates Three Stolen Vehicles in Two Days

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS January 13, 2020 — A San Angelo Patrol Officer has located another stolen vehicle.

According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department (SAPD), the officer located a stolen 2007 Toyota Avalon. The vehicle was found parked at a residence in the 600 block of North Archer Street Monday afternoon.

This was the third stolen vehicle that this patrolman has located in two days.

SAPD credits Officer C. Barker for locating the first stolen vehicle, a red 2017 Kia, unoccupied in the 1800 block of North Street on Sunday.

The second stolen vehicle, a silver 2018 Ford F-150, was also spotted on Sunday leaving the same residence on North Archer where Monday’s Avalon was recovered.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and identified as 29-year-old Estevan Murillo.

Murillo was booked into the Tom Green County Jail for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000.00