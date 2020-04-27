San Angelo PAC creates the GRANS Grant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In an effort to help local non-profit arts groups get back on stage as soon as it is safe, The San Angelo Performing Arts Center (SAPAC) plans to give back through the creation of the GRANS GRANT – Gift of Rental fees for Art Nonprofit groups in San Angelo, with funds raised on Tuesday, May 5th, during San Angelo Gives Day.

SAPAC will be using half of all the funds raised on that day to create the GRANS Grant. All local arts non-profits who hold a SAPAC ticketed event in one of our venues can apply to have a portion of their rental cost covered from the GRANS Grant. SAPAC and many of these arts organizations have sadly had to cancel or post-pone performances, events, classes, and workshops this spring because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This has resulted in a loss of anticipated income as well as the funds already invested in these events. SAPAC, with the support of our generous community, aims to be a small piece in the recovery process of the performing arts community in San Angelo moving forward.

It is SAPAC’s mission to provide local, national, and international arts organizations state of the art facilities; in a way that ensures the success of local arts organizations, enables and encourages quality and diverse program-ming, and promotes cultural and educational opportunities for all so that we can reach the lives of people who live in our community. We hope people will join us on May 5th to support this mission!

The remaining 2020 San Angelo Gives donations will fund SAPAC’s continued operations, allowing us to maintain our theatres, our technical staff and equipment, and our box office services so that we can manage this difficult time. This will allow us to be there for local non-profits, as well as touring productions, when it is again deemed safe for us to open our doors.

For more information about SAPAC visit our website at www.SanAngeloPAC.org or our social media sites.

