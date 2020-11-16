San Angelo one of three Texas cities to win statewide mural contest, mural painted by Christoval resident

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo was one of three Texas cities chosen as a winner in a statewide contest held by the Don’t Mess with Texas initiative.

Crystal Goodman of Christoval is the artist who painted the mural on the Tom Green County facility located at 3036 N. Bryant Blvd.

The painting was officially commemorated on the morning of November 16, 2020.

“We got a call actually last year from the agency for Don’t Mess with Texas and were selected among two other cities, Houston and Bay City to have permanent Don’t Mess with Texas murals and we were delighted to get that call at the Convention and Visitors Bureau,” Diann Bayes, Vice President of the Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

Though this call was made in 2019, the progress of the project had to be postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

One of the reasons San Angelo was chosen included an already flourishing local art program.

“And we were chosen because out TxDOT people in Austin heard we had an Art In Uncommon Places going in the city and they thought this would be a great way to help beautify the city somewhere by putting a mural up for Don’t Mess with Texas,” Karen Threlkeld, Public Information Officer for the San Angelo TxDOT office said.

Goodman said she was informed about the entry process just hours before the deadline.

“Just kind of on a whim, I thought, Why not? So I put together the painting and submitted it, and I think I had like two hours to do it. So I very quickly submitted the painting and actually kinda just forgot about it and then I got an email in February saying that I was the winner. This wall is extremely rough, it’s one of the roughest walls I’ve painted on, so it did take a little bit longer to fill in all the areas and I used a paintbrush, not spray so that took a longer time and I got it done in three weeks,” Goodman said.

Bayes says, more art adds to the quality of life for the San Angelo community.

“When you look at the art in our community, we’re blessed to have art all over our city. The first impression for visitors is…we don’t know what they’re here for. Whatever visit they’re here for the first time whether that is to consider moving here, moving a business here, we get one first impression and this mural is all about making that statement that we need to keep San Angelo beautiful,” Bayes said.

“That’s what we’re trying to get across, Don’t Mess with Texas. Please keep your trash inside your vehicle or the trashcans where they belong and not for our animals of West Texas to have to clean up after us,” Goodman said.

Recently, more attention has been brought to the issue of trash being present and noticeable alongside the roads within city limits.

“Well I think everyone is aware that the litter issue had become more evident since we’ve been mowing. And now we have a lot of chopped up litter around and we’re just asking people to have pride in your city. Don’t throw things out of the car window or keep things in the back of your pick up where they can blow out. It’s important to dispose of litter properly,” Threlkeld said.

“That’s what it’s all about. Pick up your garbage, pick up your trash and show some Texas pride,” Bayes said.