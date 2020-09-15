San Angelo native, Tracie Watkins, named CEO of future Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health

*The following is a press release from Encompass Health and Shannon Health.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and SAN ANGELO, Texas, September 15, 2020 – Tracie Watkins has been named CEO of Shannon Health and Encompass Health’s future inpatient rehabilitation hospital in San Angelo. The 40-bed hospital, which is under construction at 6102 Appaloosa Trail, is expected to begin caring for patients in March 2021.

Watkins, who assumed the position on Sept. 1, 2020, will be responsible for overseeing the future hospital’s day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality. The hospital will provide 24-hour nursing care and physical, occupational and speech therapies to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.

Watkins is a familiar name to both Encompass Health and Shannon Health. A native of San Angelo, Texas, Watkins held nurse and nurse manager roles at Shannon Health for 12 years. In September 2014, she worked as the chief nursing officer at Encompass Health’s hospital in Midland before joining Encompass Health’s leadership team in Lubbock, which opened their new hospital in May 2019.

“Having extensive experience as a nurse and nurse leader with both Shannon Health and Encompass Health, Tracie was a perfect fit to lead our new hospital in San Angelo,” said Frank Brown, president of Encompass Health’s southwest region. “Under Tracie’s leadership, our team will help patients heal and find hope again through rehabilitative services customized for their needs and goals.”

A nurse with 18 years of leadership experience, Watkins completed her associate degree and bachelor’s degree of science in nursing through Angelo State University. In addition, she is a candidate for a master’s degree in business administration with an expected completion timeline of December 2020.

About Encompass Health As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 136 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

About Shannon Health

Shannon Medical Center is proud to be the largest, locally-based health care provider for the Concho Valley and surrounding region in West Texas. For more than 87 years, the Shannon mission has focused on providing exceptional healthcare for its family, friends and neighbors. Together with Shannon Clinic, Shannon provides access to more than 275 providers in 40 medical specialties across 22 locations. Shannon’s services include nationally-recognized cardiac and stroke programs with the AirMed1 air ambulance and designated Level III Trauma Facility which has been named top Trauma Facility in the

state. It also features a dedicated Women’s & Children’s Hospital which celebrates the birth of more than 1,200 new babies each year and is home to the Children’s Miracle Network for the area.